Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA) Trading Up 15.7%

Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Free Report) shares rose 15.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.08 and last traded at $6.05. Approximately 1,952,324 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 2,202,734 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.23.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Humacyte from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Humacyte in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I upgraded shares of Humacyte to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Humacyte in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.80.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 5.41 and a current ratio of 5.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $728.79 million, a P/E ratio of -5.62 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.63.

Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.04). Equities research analysts forecast that Humacyte, Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Brady W. Dougan sold 252,676 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.71, for a total transaction of $1,695,455.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,306,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,896,373.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Brady W. Dougan sold 252,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.71, for a total transaction of $1,695,455.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,306,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,896,373.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Brady W. Dougan sold 352,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.35, for a total value of $2,235,911.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,677,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,350,613.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,084,153 shares of company stock valued at $6,869,996. 23.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Humacyte by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,019,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,501,000 after purchasing an additional 896,415 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Humacyte by 504.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,599,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334,641 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Humacyte by 693.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 600,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,881,000 after acquiring an additional 524,600 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Humacyte by 3,301.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 463,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,226,000 after acquiring an additional 450,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Humacyte by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 366,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 48,976 shares during the last quarter. 44.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Humacyte, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of off-the-shelf, implantable, and bioengineered human tissues for the treatment of diseases and conditions across a range of anatomic locations in multiple therapeutic areas. The company using its proprietary and scientific technology platform to engineer and manufacture human acellular vessels (HAVs) to be implanted into patient without inducing a foreign body response or leading to immune rejection.

