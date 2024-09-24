Hydrogen Utopia International (LON:HUI) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.04

Hydrogen Utopia International PLC (LON:HUI – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.04 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 4.30 ($0.06), with a volume of 14753 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.38 ($0.06).

Hydrogen Utopia International Trading Down 1.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £16.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -472.50 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 5.68 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 7.07.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hydrogen Utopia International

In other news, insider Howard White bought 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share, for a total transaction of £25,000 ($33,476.16). Company insiders own 84.07% of the company’s stock.

Hydrogen Utopia International Company Profile

Hydrogen Utopia International PLC, together with its subsidiaries, develops and utilizes non-recyclable waste plastics for hydrogen technology. The company provides alternative energy sources, such as hydrogen and electricity that are not dependent upon the use of coal, gas, oil, and fossil fuel-derived electricity.

