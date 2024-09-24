Hydrogenics (TSE:HYG) Trading Up 0.3%

Hydrogenics Co. (TSE:HYG – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:HYGS)’s stock price shot up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$19.59 and last traded at C$19.59. 2,488 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 8,435 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$19.53.
Hydrogenics Stock Up 0.3 %
The company’s 50 day moving average is C$19.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.42, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of C$372.70 million and a P/E ratio of -23.77.
Hydrogenics Company Profile
Hydrogenics Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and manufactures hydrogen generation products based on water electrolysis technology; and fuel cell products based on proton exchange membrane (PEM) technology. It operates through two segments, OnSite Generation and Power Systems.
