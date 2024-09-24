Hypera (OTCMKTS:HYPMY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $4.74

Hypera S.A. (OTCMKTS:HYPMY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.74 and last traded at $5.01, with a volume of 5991 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.88.

Hypera Stock Up 2.7 %

The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.61.

Hypera (OTCMKTS:HYPMY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $420.00 million during the quarter.

About Hypera

Hypera SA operates as a pharmaceutical company in Brazil. It offers prescription products under the Adacne, Addera, apri, AmpliumG, please, Celestamine, Celestone, Celestone Soluspan, Cizax, deciprax, Derive C Micro, Micro Drift, Dermotil Fusid, Digedrat, diprogent, Diprosalic, Diprosone, diprospan, Emprol XR, Flow, Garasone, Halobex, Lipanon, moon, Lydian, macrodantin, Max Sulid, milgamma, Mioflex A, nesina, Novotram, oximax, peridal, Peridal Suspension, PredSim, Pressaliv, Quadriderm, Rizi, Rizi M, softalm, tacroz, tinodin, umma, and velunid brands.

