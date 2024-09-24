IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) Stock Price Down 4.6% on Analyst Downgrade

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report) dropped 4.6% on Tuesday after Wedbush lowered their price target on the stock from $54.00 to $52.00. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock. IDEAYA Biosciences traded as low as $32.17 and last traded at $32.17. Approximately 246,202 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 853,371 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.73.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on IDEAYA Biosciences from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Lifesci Capital raised shares of IDEAYA Biosciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a report on Tuesday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 496,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,664,000 after purchasing an additional 59,100 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in IDEAYA Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,286,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,767,000 after acquiring an additional 144,058 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 21,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 5,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 27,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. 98.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.78 and a beta of 0.84.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.14). IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative net margin of 483.05% and a negative return on equity of 20.52%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.50) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

About IDEAYA Biosciences

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, discovers and develops targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics in the United States. The company's products in development include IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations; IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase gene deletions, such as non-small cell lung, bladder, gastric, and esophageal cancers; IDE161, a poly ADP-ribose glycohydrolase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat tumors with homologous recombination deficiency (HRD), and other genetic or molecular signatures; GSK101, a Pol Theta Helicase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of tumors with BRCA or other homologous recombination, and HRD mutations; and Werner Helicase inhibitors for tumors with high microsatellite instability.

