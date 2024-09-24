Iluka Resources (OTCMKTS:ILKAY) Stock Price Up 5.1%

Iluka Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ILKAY – Get Free Report) shot up 5.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $19.96 and last traded at $19.96. 346 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 441 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.00.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Iluka Resources to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.41 and its 200-day moving average is $22.14.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a $0.1079 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. Iluka Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -428.06%.

Iluka Resources Limited engages in the exploration, project development, mining, processing, marketing, and rehabilitation of mineral sands in Australia, China, rest of Asia, Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through Jacinth-Ambrosia/Mid-West, Cataby/South West, Rare Earths, and United States/Murray Basin segments.

