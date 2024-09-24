India Capital Growth (LON:IGC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $193.00

India Capital Growth (LON:IGC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 193 ($2.58) and last traded at GBX 193 ($2.58), with a volume of 91687 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 189 ($2.53).

India Capital Growth Stock Up 2.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £167.12 million, a PE ratio of 470.73 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 185 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 176.94.

India Capital Growth Company Profile

India Capital Growth Fund Limited is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Ocean Dial Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in stocks of mid and small cap companies.

