Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:IPXX) Shares Sold by Glazer Capital LLC

Glazer Capital LLC trimmed its position in Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:IPXX – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 474,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,620 shares during the quarter. Glazer Capital LLC’s holdings in Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II were worth $5,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berkley W R Corp increased its position in Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II by 636.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 1,095,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,614,000 after purchasing an additional 946,805 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its stake in Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II by 250.0% during the first quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 875,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,157,000 after buying an additional 625,000 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II by 20,059.0% in the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 462,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,906,000 after acquiring an additional 460,554 shares in the last quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP raised its stake in shares of Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II by 290.5% in the 4th quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 567,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,860,000 after acquiring an additional 422,021 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II during the 4th quarter valued at $2,582,000.

Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II Price Performance

Shares of Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II stock opened at $10.73 on Tuesday. Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II has a twelve month low of $10.19 and a twelve month high of $11.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.58.

Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II Company Profile

Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is based in New York, New York.

