Ingenta (LON:ING) Sets New 1-Year Low at $90.30

Ingenta plc (LON:ING – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 90.30 ($1.21) and last traded at GBX 90.30 ($1.21), with a volume of 6411 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 91.50 ($1.23).

Ingenta Stock Down 1.3 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 114.96 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 133.40. The company has a market capitalization of £13.10 million, a P/E ratio of 1,003.33 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09.

Ingenta Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. Ingenta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4,444.44%.

Ingenta Company Profile

Ingenta plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides content management, advertising, and commercial enterprise solutions and services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers applications designed to manage intellectual property assets and published content for print and digital products, such as royalty calculation, online sales and marketing, digital and print distribution, product, and subscription management.

