Innovative Eyewear, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUCY) Major Shareholder Acquires $2,650,217.13 in Stock

Innovative Eyewear, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUCY – Get Free Report) major shareholder Vladimir Galkin purchased 297,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.91 per share, for a total transaction of $2,650,217.13. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 785,573 shares in the company, valued at $6,999,455.43. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Vladimir Galkin also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, September 17th, Vladimir Galkin sold 258,483 shares of Innovative Eyewear stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.27, for a total value of $1,879,171.41.
Innovative Eyewear Stock Up 11.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ LUCY traded up $1.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.13. 389,677 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,205,103. Innovative Eyewear, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.26 and a 52-week high of $27.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.06 and a 200-day moving average of $6.55.
About Innovative Eyewear
Innovative Eyewear, Inc develops and sells smart eyeglasses and sunglasses. The company's flagship product is Lucyd Lyte glasses that enable the wearer to listen to music, take and make calls, and use voice assistants to perform various smartphone tasks hands-free. It also offers Vyrb, a social media application that enables the user to receive and send posts through Lucyd Lyte smart glasses with voice.
