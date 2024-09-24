Insider Buying: BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) Major Shareholder Buys 118,879 Shares of Stock

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 118,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.51 per share, with a total value of $892,781.29. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 55,686,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,204,143.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 18th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 315,074 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.47 per share, with a total value of $2,353,602.78.

On Monday, September 16th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 31,631 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.33 per share, for a total transaction of $231,855.23.

On Friday, August 23rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 30,643 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.32 per share, with a total value of $224,306.76.

On Wednesday, August 21st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 83,524 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.27 per share, for a total transaction of $607,219.48.

On Monday, August 19th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 36,418 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.22 per share, for a total transaction of $262,937.96.

On Wednesday, August 7th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 83,903 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.95 per share, for a total transaction of $583,125.85.

On Monday, August 5th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 13,283 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.83 per share, with a total value of $90,722.89.

On Thursday, August 1st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 400 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.30 per share, for a total transaction of $2,920.00.

On Monday, July 29th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 27,528 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.25 per share, with a total value of $199,578.00.

On Friday, July 26th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 4,902 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.24 per share, for a total transaction of $35,490.48.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Stock Performance

Shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.57. 509,612 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 729,919. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust has a 1 year low of $6.21 and a 1 year high of $8.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.29 and its 200 day moving average is $7.42.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a $0.0864 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust in the second quarter worth $1,401,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 251.2% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 397,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,877,000 after purchasing an additional 284,634 shares in the last quarter. Almitas Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,928,000. Sessa Capital IM L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 15.0% during the second quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. now owns 2,739,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,810,000 after purchasing an additional 356,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Logan Stone Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $352,000.

About BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is based in United States.

