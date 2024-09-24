Insider Buying: BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) Major Shareholder Buys 118,879 Shares of Stock

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 118,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.51 per share, with a total value of $892,781.29. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 55,686,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,204,143.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, September 18th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 315,074 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.47 per share, with a total value of $2,353,602.78.
- On Monday, September 16th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 31,631 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.33 per share, for a total transaction of $231,855.23.
- On Friday, August 23rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 30,643 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.32 per share, with a total value of $224,306.76.
- On Wednesday, August 21st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 83,524 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.27 per share, for a total transaction of $607,219.48.
- On Monday, August 19th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 36,418 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.22 per share, for a total transaction of $262,937.96.
- On Wednesday, August 7th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 83,903 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.95 per share, for a total transaction of $583,125.85.
- On Monday, August 5th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 13,283 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.83 per share, with a total value of $90,722.89.
- On Thursday, August 1st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 400 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.30 per share, for a total transaction of $2,920.00.
- On Monday, July 29th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 27,528 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.25 per share, with a total value of $199,578.00.
- On Friday, July 26th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 4,902 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.24 per share, for a total transaction of $35,490.48.
BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Stock Performance
Shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.57. 509,612 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 729,919. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust has a 1 year low of $6.21 and a 1 year high of $8.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.29 and its 200 day moving average is $7.42.
BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Announces Dividend
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust in the second quarter worth $1,401,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 251.2% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 397,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,877,000 after purchasing an additional 284,634 shares in the last quarter. Almitas Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,928,000. Sessa Capital IM L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 15.0% during the second quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. now owns 2,739,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,810,000 after purchasing an additional 356,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Logan Stone Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $352,000.
About BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust
BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is based in United States.
