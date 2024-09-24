Insider Buying: Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP) Insider Acquires 2,226 Shares of Stock

Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP – Get Free Report) insider Global Gp Llc acquired 2,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.71 per share, for a total transaction of $99,524.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 268,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,996,005.97. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Wednesday, September 18th, Global Gp Llc purchased 5,000 shares of Global Partners stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.02 per share, for a total transaction of $220,100.00.

On Monday, September 16th, Global Gp Llc bought 5,000 shares of Global Partners stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.07 per share, for a total transaction of $215,350.00.

On Friday, September 13th, Global Gp Llc purchased 5,000 shares of Global Partners stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.84 per share, with a total value of $214,200.00.

On Tuesday, September 10th, Global Gp Llc acquired 4,800 shares of Global Partners stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $43.17 per share, for a total transaction of $207,216.00.

On Thursday, September 5th, Global Gp Llc bought 5,000 shares of Global Partners stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.40 per share, for a total transaction of $212,000.00.

On Thursday, August 29th, Global Gp Llc acquired 7,500 shares of Global Partners stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.08 per share, with a total value of $338,100.00.

On Tuesday, August 27th, Global Gp Llc bought 5,000 shares of Global Partners stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.67 per share, for a total transaction of $213,350.00.

On Monday, August 19th, Global Gp Llc purchased 2,400 shares of Global Partners stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.88 per share, for a total transaction of $100,512.00.

On Thursday, August 15th, Global Gp Llc purchased 1,300 shares of Global Partners stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $40.49 per share, with a total value of $52,637.00.

NYSE GLP traded down $0.98 on Tuesday, reaching $45.53. The stock had a trading volume of 27,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,364. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 1.38. Global Partners LP has a 12-month low of $27.07 and a 12-month high of $50.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Global Partners ( NYSE:GLP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The energy company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. Global Partners had a return on equity of 19.21% and a net margin of 0.71%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Global Partners LP will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th were given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. This is a boost from Global Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Global Partners’s payout ratio is 107.06%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GLP. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Spinnaker Trust acquired a new position in Global Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Global Partners during the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Albert D Mason Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global Partners by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 4,865 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Partners in the first quarter valued at about $318,000. 38.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Global Partners from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th.

Global Partners LP engages in the purchasing, selling, gathering, blending, storing, and logistics of transporting gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil, and propane to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Gasoline Distribution and Station Operations, and Commercial.

