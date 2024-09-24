Insider Buying: HgCapital Trust plc (LON:HGT) Insider Buys 4,000 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Sep 24th, 2024

HgCapital Trust plc (LON:HGTGet Free Report) insider Richard J. Brooman acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 498 ($6.67) per share, for a total transaction of £19,920 ($26,673.81).

HgCapital Trust Price Performance

Shares of HGT traded up GBX 1.50 ($0.02) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 499.50 ($6.69). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 634,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 761,313. The company has a market capitalization of £2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 996.00 and a beta of 0.44. HgCapital Trust plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 360 ($4.82) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 550 ($7.36). The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 516.58 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 492.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.58, a current ratio of 131.50 and a quick ratio of 274.70.

HgCapital Trust Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a GBX 2 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. HgCapital Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,400.00%.

HgCapital Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hg Capital Trust plc specializes in direct, quoted and unquoted companies and fund of funds investments. The funds maximum exposure to unlisted investments is 100% of the gross assets and single investment in an unlisted company or closed-ended investments fund, whether made directly or indirectly, will exceed a maximum of 15% of gross assets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HgCapital Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HgCapital Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.