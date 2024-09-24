Insider Buying: HgCapital Trust plc (LON:HGT) Insider Buys 4,000 Shares of Stock

HgCapital Trust plc (LON:HGT – Get Free Report) insider Richard J. Brooman acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 498 ($6.67) per share, for a total transaction of £19,920 ($26,673.81).

HgCapital Trust Price Performance

Shares of HGT traded up GBX 1.50 ($0.02) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 499.50 ($6.69). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 634,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 761,313. The company has a market capitalization of £2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 996.00 and a beta of 0.44. HgCapital Trust plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 360 ($4.82) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 550 ($7.36). The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 516.58 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 492.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.58, a current ratio of 131.50 and a quick ratio of 274.70.

Get HgCapital Trust alerts:

HgCapital Trust Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a GBX 2 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. HgCapital Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,400.00%.

HgCapital Trust Company Profile

Hg Capital Trust plc specializes in direct, quoted and unquoted companies and fund of funds investments. The funds maximum exposure to unlisted investments is 100% of the gross assets and single investment in an unlisted company or closed-ended investments fund, whether made directly or indirectly, will exceed a maximum of 15% of gross assets.

