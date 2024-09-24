Insider Buying: PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) Insider Acquires 250,000 Shares of Stock

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) insider Control Empresarial De Capital bought 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.78 per share, for a total transaction of $7,945,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 22,952,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $729,427,208.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Control Empresarial De Capital also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 23rd, Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 265,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.87 per share, for a total transaction of $8,445,550.00.

On Wednesday, September 11th, Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 670,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.29 per share, with a total value of $20,964,300.00.

On Thursday, September 5th, Control Empresarial De Capital bought 805,300 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.62 per share, for a total transaction of $26,268,886.00.

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 510,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.18 per share, with a total value of $16,921,800.00.

On Monday, August 5th, Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 50,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,780,000.00.

On Thursday, August 1st, Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 307,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.22 per share, with a total value of $12,040,540.00.

On Friday, June 28th, Control Empresarial De Capital bought 140,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.73 per share, with a total value of $6,402,200.00.

On Wednesday, June 26th, Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 102,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.91 per share, with a total value of $4,580,820.00.

Shares of PBF traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,959,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,138,869. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.42. PBF Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.61 and a 12 month high of $62.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.34 and a 200 day moving average of $45.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.56.

PBF Energy ( NYSE:PBF ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $8.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.64 billion. PBF Energy had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 12.81%. PBF Energy's revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that PBF Energy Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.92%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PBF. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $57.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Piper Sandler lowered PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on PBF Energy from $48.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded PBF Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.91.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of PBF Energy by 10.4% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 95.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 459 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 0.3% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 136,573 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,863,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,852 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PBF Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

PBF Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

