Insider Buying: ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMN) Director Buys 60,000 Shares of Stock

ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMN – Get Free Report) Director Madge K. Shafmaster acquired 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.25 per share, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 68,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,416.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

ProMIS Neurosciences Stock Up 5.7 %

PMN stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.30. The company had a trading volume of 106,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,907. The firm has a market cap of $24.65 million, a PE ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.72. ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.95 and a 1-year high of $3.10.

ProMIS Neurosciences (NASDAQ:PMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.01. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

ProMIS Neurosciences Company Profile

ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc discovers and develops antibody therapies and therapeutic vaccines neurodegenerative diseases and other misfolded protein diseases in Canada. The company's proprietary discovery platform comprises ProMIS and Collective Coordinates algorithms to predict novel targets known as disease specific epitopes on the molecular surface of misfolded proteins.

