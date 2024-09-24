Insider Buying: ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMN) Director Buys 70,000 Shares of Stock

ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMN – Get Free Report) Director Madge K. Shafmaster acquired 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.28 per share, for a total transaction of $89,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 138,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,066.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

ProMIS Neurosciences Stock Performance

Shares of PMN traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.30. The stock had a trading volume of 106,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,907. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.72. ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.95 and a 12-month high of $3.10. The firm has a market cap of $24.65 million, a P/E ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 0.62.

ProMIS Neurosciences (NASDAQ:PMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ProMIS Neurosciences Company Profile

ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc discovers and develops antibody therapies and therapeutic vaccines neurodegenerative diseases and other misfolded protein diseases in Canada. The company's proprietary discovery platform comprises ProMIS and Collective Coordinates algorithms to predict novel targets known as disease specific epitopes on the molecular surface of misfolded proteins.

