Insider Selling: American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) CEO Sells 999,999 Shares of Stock

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) CEO Jay L. Schottenstein sold 999,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total value of $20,039,979.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,771,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,507,894.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
American Eagle Outfitters Stock Performance
AEO traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $20.25. 2,902,153 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,628,846. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.75 and a 1 year high of $26.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.99. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.50.
American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The apparel retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 4.58%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AEO shares. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. StockNews.com lowered American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. Barclays decreased their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on American Eagle Outfitters
About American Eagle Outfitters
American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a multi-brand specialty retailer in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men under the American Eagle brand; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections under the Aerie and OFFLINE by Aerie brands.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than American Eagle Outfitters
- How to Plot Fibonacci Price Inflection Levels
- The Average 401k Balance by Age Explained
- Top Stocks Investing in 5G Technology
- 3 Uranium Stocks To Gain as Microsoft Goes Nuclear to Power AI
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Biotech Boom Ahead? Key Stocks and ETFs to Watch Now
Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.