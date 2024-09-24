Insider Selling: Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BYRN) CEO Sells 5,495 Shares of Stock

Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BYRN – Get Free Report) CEO Bryan Ganz sold 5,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total value of $95,667.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 432,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,530,939.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Bryan Ganz also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Byrna Technologies alerts:

On Monday, September 23rd, Bryan Ganz sold 1 shares of Byrna Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.40, for a total transaction of $17.40.

On Thursday, September 5th, Bryan Ganz sold 17,442 shares of Byrna Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total transaction of $268,606.80.

Byrna Technologies Trading Up 9.1 %

NASDAQ BYRN traded up $1.53 on Tuesday, hitting $18.30. 795,040 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 263,588. The company has a market cap of $416.82 million, a PE ratio of -130.71 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.64 and a 200-day moving average of $11.96. Byrna Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.19 and a 12 month high of $18.44.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Byrna Technologies

Byrna Technologies ( NASDAQ:BYRN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.10. Byrna Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.74% and a negative return on equity of 6.34%. The company had revenue of $20.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.29 million. On average, analysts expect that Byrna Technologies Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Byrna Technologies by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 553,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,704,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Byrna Technologies by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 800,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,145,000 after buying an additional 14,755 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Byrna Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $146,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Byrna Technologies by 68.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 146,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 59,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Byrna Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. Institutional investors own 25.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BYRN. Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Byrna Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital raised Byrna Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.75.

Get Our Latest Report on Byrna Technologies

About Byrna Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Byrna Technologies Inc, a non-lethal defense technology company, provides non-lethal alternative solutions for law enforcement and private security. The company offers handheld personal security devices and shoulder-fired launchers without the need for background check or firearm license; and projectiles including chemical irritant, kinetic, and inert rounds.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Byrna Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Byrna Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.