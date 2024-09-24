Insider Selling: Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:CEV) Major Shareholder Sells 15,017 Shares of Stock

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:CEV – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 15,017 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.83, for a total transaction of $162,634.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 836,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,060,464.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 18th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 28,682 shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.89, for a total value of $312,346.98.

On Monday, September 16th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 11,503 shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total value of $126,763.06.

On Friday, September 13th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 23,665 shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total value of $261,024.95.

Shares of NYSE:CEV traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $10.83. The stock had a trading volume of 48,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,767. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.76. Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust has a twelve month low of $8.83 and a twelve month high of $11.29.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.54%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cypress Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $328,000. Napa Wealth Management bought a new position in Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $665,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust by 49.5% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 126,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 41,944 shares in the last quarter. 35.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in debt securities issued by education, hospital, housing, insured-education, insured-electric utilities, insured-hospital, insured-transportation, insured-water and sewer, transportation, and other sectors.

