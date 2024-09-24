Insider Selling: Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) COO Sells 413 Shares of Stock

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) COO Javier Olivan sold 413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.00, for a total transaction of $231,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 12,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,152,320. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Javier Olivan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 13th, Javier Olivan sold 413 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.57, for a total value of $214,995.41.

On Friday, September 6th, Javier Olivan sold 413 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $522.00, for a total value of $215,586.00.

On Friday, August 30th, Javier Olivan sold 413 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.35, for a total value of $215,317.55.

On Friday, August 23rd, Javier Olivan sold 413 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.92, for a total value of $221,747.96.

On Thursday, August 15th, Javier Olivan sold 4,900 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.76, for a total transaction of $2,581,124.00.

On Thursday, August 1st, Javier Olivan sold 412 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.48, for a total transaction of $214,849.76.

On Thursday, July 25th, Javier Olivan sold 412 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.00, for a total value of $190,756.00.

On Thursday, July 18th, Javier Olivan sold 412 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.86, for a total value of $195,642.32.

On Thursday, July 11th, Javier Olivan sold 412 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $530.81, for a total value of $218,693.72.

On Friday, July 5th, Javier Olivan sold 412 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.00, for a total value of $210,944.00.

Shares of Meta Platforms stock traded down $1.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $563.33. 12,924,683 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,646,348. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $508.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $497.64. The company has a market cap of $1.43 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.25, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 2.83. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $279.40 and a 1-year high of $573.98.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The social networking company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.46. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 34.34% and a return on equity of 34.16%. The business had revenue of $39.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 21.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.49%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on META shares. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $565.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $570.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $550.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $535.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $578.92.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 30,217,175 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $10,695,722,000 after buying an additional 4,440,229 shares during the period. Concentrum Wealth Management increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 111.0% during the 4th quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 7,391,877 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 3,888,308 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 186,349,346 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $65,960,215,000 after buying an additional 3,104,550 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,867,398 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $6,733,731,000 after purchasing an additional 2,748,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the second quarter worth approximately $595,152,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

