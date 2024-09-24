Insider Selling: Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) Director Sells 100,100 Shares of Stock

Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO – Get Free Report) Director Taylor Family Investments, Llc sold 100,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total value of $1,326,325.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,630,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,347,526.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Taylor Family Investments, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, September 16th, Taylor Family Investments, Llc sold 959 shares of Mission Produce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $12,467.00.
Mission Produce Price Performance
Mission Produce stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.77. 315,107 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 223,389. Mission Produce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.19 and a 1-year high of $13.62. The company has a market capitalization of $905.52 million, a PE ratio of 51.76 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.15 and a 200 day moving average of $11.24.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Mission Produce in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of Mission Produce from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Mission Produce
Mission Produce Company Profile
Mission Produce, Inc engages in the sourcing, farming, packaging, marketing, and distribution of avocados, mangoes, and blueberries to food retailers, distributors, and foodservice customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Marketing and Distribution; International Farming; and Blueberries.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Mission Produce
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- Biohaven Stock Soars on Drug Trial Results: Time to Jump In?
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Is AMD a Legitimate Threat to NVIDIA? What Investors Should Watch
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- Novo Nordisk’s Setback Won’t Last: A Game-Changing Drug Emerges
Receive News & Ratings for Mission Produce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mission Produce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.