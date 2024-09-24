Insider Selling: Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) Director Sells 100,100 Shares of Stock

Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO – Get Free Report) Director Taylor Family Investments, Llc sold 100,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total value of $1,326,325.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,630,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,347,526.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Taylor Family Investments, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 16th, Taylor Family Investments, Llc sold 959 shares of Mission Produce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $12,467.00.

Mission Produce Price Performance

Mission Produce stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.77. 315,107 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 223,389. Mission Produce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.19 and a 1-year high of $13.62. The company has a market capitalization of $905.52 million, a PE ratio of 51.76 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.15 and a 200 day moving average of $11.24.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Buckingham Strategic Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mission Produce during the fourth quarter worth $3,952,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Mission Produce by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,327,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,113,000 after purchasing an additional 266,489 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Mission Produce by 202.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 215,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after buying an additional 143,858 shares during the period. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mission Produce during the first quarter worth approximately $1,331,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Mission Produce by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 658,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,640,000 after buying an additional 59,983 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Mission Produce in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of Mission Produce from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th.

Mission Produce Company Profile

Mission Produce, Inc engages in the sourcing, farming, packaging, marketing, and distribution of avocados, mangoes, and blueberries to food retailers, distributors, and foodservice customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Marketing and Distribution; International Farming; and Blueberries.

