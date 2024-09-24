Insider Selling: Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) CEO Sells 200,512 Shares of Stock

Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 200,512 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.21, for a total value of $15,080,507.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,495 shares in the company, valued at $638,908.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Todd Mckinnon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 23rd, Todd Mckinnon sold 32,516 shares of Okta stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.22, for a total value of $2,478,369.52.

On Monday, July 22nd, Todd Mckinnon sold 92,729 shares of Okta stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.92, for a total transaction of $8,801,836.68.

On Friday, July 19th, Todd Mckinnon sold 179,687 shares of Okta stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.42, for a total transaction of $16,786,359.54.

Okta Stock Performance

NASDAQ:OKTA traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.83. 1,272,828 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,945,049. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $86.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Okta, Inc. has a one year low of $65.04 and a one year high of $114.50. The firm has a market cap of $12.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 41.00 and a beta of 1.01.

Institutional Trading of Okta

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.29. Okta had a negative net margin of 5.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.10%. The company had revenue of $646.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $632.24 million. Research analysts anticipate that Okta, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OKTA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Okta by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,848,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,658,073,000 after buying an additional 128,906 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its position in Okta by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 8,358,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486,456 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Okta by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,085,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,854,000 after purchasing an additional 897,216 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Okta by 117.4% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,273,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eminence Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Okta by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 1,989,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,225,000 after buying an additional 305,381 shares in the last quarter. 86.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on OKTA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Okta from $130.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Okta from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Okta from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective (down from $105.00) on shares of Okta in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Okta from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Okta has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.62.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

