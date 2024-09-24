Insider Selling: RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA) CEO Sells 17,883 Shares of Stock

RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:RBA) CEO James Francis Kessler sold 17,883 shares of RB Global stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.19, for a total value of $1,505,569.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,261,134.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

James Francis Kessler also recently made the following trade(s):

Get RB Global alerts:

On Monday, September 9th, James Francis Kessler sold 17,883 shares of RB Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.09, for a total transaction of $1,485,898.47.

RB Global Trading Down 0.7 %

RBA traded down $0.63 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.74. The company had a trading volume of 323,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,044,078. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.77. The company has a market cap of $15.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.83, a PEG ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.29. RB Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.85 and a 12-month high of $87.45.

RB Global Increases Dividend

RB Global ( NYSE:RBA Get Free Report ) (TSE:RBA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. RB Global had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that RB Global, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 28th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 28th. This is a boost from RB Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. RB Global’s payout ratio is currently 69.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on RBA. Bank of America lifted their target price on RB Global from $79.00 to $92.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of RB Global in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. CIBC initiated coverage on RB Global in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on RB Global from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of RB Global from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.19.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on RB Global

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RB Global

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in RB Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of RB Global during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in RB Global by 58.7% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 446 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in RB Global during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of RB Global by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 836 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

About RB Global

(Get Free Report)

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RB Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RB Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.