Insider Selling: The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Insider Sells 36,367 Shares of Stock

The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) insider John E. Dugenske sold 36,367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.38, for a total transaction of $6,959,916.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,236,922.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

ALL stock traded down $1.07 on Tuesday, hitting $191.82. 1,247,209 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,571,577. The stock has a market cap of $50.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.48. The Allstate Co. has a 1-year low of $109.01 and a 1-year high of $193.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $179.94 and a 200-day moving average of $170.61.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $1.28. The company had revenue of $15.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.04 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 5.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($4.42) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 15.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.24%.

ALL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $213.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Allstate in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Allstate from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Allstate from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Allstate from $188.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allstate presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.76.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Allstate in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Allstate during the first quarter worth $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Allstate by 70.9% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

