Insider Selling: The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) CEO Sells 200,000 Shares of Stock

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 200,000 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.68, for a total value of $21,736,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 565,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,423,762.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Jeffrey Terry Green also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Trade Desk alerts:

On Friday, September 20th, Jeffrey Terry Green sold 200,000 shares of Trade Desk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.47, for a total value of $21,894,000.00.

On Monday, August 26th, Jeffrey Terry Green sold 283,429 shares of Trade Desk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.20, for a total transaction of $29,533,301.80.

On Thursday, August 22nd, Jeffrey Terry Green sold 135,922 shares of Trade Desk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.72, for a total transaction of $14,097,829.84.

Trade Desk Price Performance

NASDAQ TTD traded up $2.26 on Tuesday, hitting $110.79. 2,379,862 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,964,454. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $98.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.27. The firm has a market cap of $54.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 271.33, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.48. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.23 and a fifty-two week high of $111.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $584.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.03 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 11.65%. Trade Desk’s revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TTD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Trade Desk from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.71.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Trade Desk

Institutional Trading of Trade Desk

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Trade Desk in the first quarter valued at about $225,710,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Trade Desk by 100.2% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,743,369 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $170,275,000 after purchasing an additional 872,555 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Trade Desk by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,740,769 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,003,666,000 after purchasing an additional 818,568 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Trade Desk by 3,973.6% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 448,989 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,836,000 after purchasing an additional 437,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Trade Desk by 78.3% in the first quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 983,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,934,000 after buying an additional 431,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

About Trade Desk

(Get Free Report)

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.