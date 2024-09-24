Inspire Global Hope ETF (NYSEARCA:BLES) Shares Bought by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Inspire Global Hope ETF (NYSEARCA:BLES – Free Report) by 26.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,562 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,453 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Inspire Global Hope ETF were worth $819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its position in Inspire Global Hope ETF by 71.3% during the second quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 48,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 20,069 shares in the last quarter.

Inspire Global Hope ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of BLES stock opened at $39.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $117.62 million, a P/E ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 0.94. Inspire Global Hope ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.08 and a fifty-two week high of $39.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.28.

Inspire Global Hope ETF Company Profile

The Inspire Global Hope ESG ETF (BLES) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund follows an equal-weighted index of 400 large-cap stocks selected for their alignment with the Issuer’s biblical values. BLES was launched on Feb 28, 2017 and is managed by Inspire.

