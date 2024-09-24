Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Trading Down 3.7%

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 3.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $208.25 and last traded at $208.64. 208,778 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 621,392 shares. The stock had previously closed at $216.71.

INSP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $278.00 to $236.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Truist Financial cut their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $280.00 to $217.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.85.

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of -394.02 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $178.04 and its 200 day moving average is $182.08.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.46. Inspire Medical Systems had a net margin of 0.85% and a return on equity of 1.03%. The business had revenue of $195.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.41) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Inspire Medical Systems news, Director Shawn Mccormick sold 800 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $176,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,090,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Randy Ban sold 4,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.55, for a total value of $916,541.55. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,056 shares in the company, valued at $576,208.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Shawn Mccormick sold 800 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $176,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,090,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,692 shares of company stock valued at $1,099,207. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INSP. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,580,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 1.1% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 40,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,479,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 497.7% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after buying an additional 14,582 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 105.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

