Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) Sets New 1-Year High at $23.76

Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$23.76 and last traded at C$254.31, with a volume of 86307 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$256.27.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on IFC shares. TD Securities upped their price objective on Intact Financial from C$270.00 to C$282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$250.00 to C$270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Intact Financial from C$272.00 to C$263.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Raymond James upped their price target on Intact Financial from C$261.00 to C$269.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Cormark lifted their price objective on Intact Financial from C$250.00 to C$260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intact Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$264.40.

Get Intact Financial alerts:

View Our Latest Report on IFC

Intact Financial Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$45.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.56, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$249.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$233.88.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C$4.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.61 by C$1.25. Intact Financial had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 7.14%. The company had revenue of C$7.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$7.64 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intact Financial Co. will post 16.0043887 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intact Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $1.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Intact Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intact Financial news, Senior Officer Kenneth Anderson sold 2,000 shares of Intact Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$253.88, for a total transaction of C$507,759.00. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Intact Financial

(Get Free Report)

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers insurance, such as personal auto which provides coverage from accidents, third party liability, and physical damage; personal property which provides protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damages, other damages, and personal liability; and commercial line and specialty line insurance which provides commercial auto, property, and liability coverages.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intact Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intact Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.