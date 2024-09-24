Intech Investment Management LLC Buys 10,337 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 80.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 23,225 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,337 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $1,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 121.2% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 376 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 100.0% during the second quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 376 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Sachetta LLC raised its position in Amphenol by 131.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 439 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amphenol in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in Amphenol during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

APH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $74.50 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Amphenol from $45.00 to $57.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Amphenol from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America downgraded Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $80.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amphenol presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.04.

Amphenol Stock Performance

NYSE APH opened at $65.67 on Tuesday. Amphenol Co. has a 52-week low of $39.34 and a 52-week high of $70.84. The stock has a market cap of $78.88 billion, a PE ratio of 40.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.05 and a 200-day moving average of $63.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 15.69%. The business’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Amphenol Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 40.49%.

Insider Activity at Amphenol

In other news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.65, for a total transaction of $5,818,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 51,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,323,010. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Amphenol news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total transaction of $6,563,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 51,400 shares in the company, valued at $3,373,382. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.65, for a total value of $5,818,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 51,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,323,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,516,000 shares of company stock worth $98,236,640. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

