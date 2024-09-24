International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:BABWF) Stock Price Down 5.1%

Shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:BABWF – Get Free Report) dropped 5.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.54 and last traded at $2.54. Approximately 2,515 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 10,125 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.67.
International Consolidated Airlines Group Stock Down 5.1 %
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.14.
About International Consolidated Airlines Group
International Consolidated Airlines Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, the United States, and rest of the world. It also provides aircraft leasing, aircraft maintenance, tour operation, air freight operations, call centre, ground handling, trustee, retail, IT, finance, procurement, storage and custody, aircraft technical assistance, human resources support, and airport infrastructure development services; and manages airline loyalty programmes.
