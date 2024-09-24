Intertek Group (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) Sets New 52-Week High at $68.72

Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $68.72 and last traded at $68.47, with a volume of 2804 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $67.02.

Intertek Group Trading Up 2.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.36.

Intertek Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.6554 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.

Intertek Group Company Profile

Intertek Group plc engages in the provision of quality assurance solutions to various industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, Australia, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Consumer Products, Corporate Assurance, Health and Safety, Industry and Infrastructure, and World of Energy.

