Interval Partners LP Buys New Position in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Interval Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 313,929 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,968,000. Interval Partners LP owned about 0.08% of NOV at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NOV. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in NOV by 0.3% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 35,175,886 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $668,694,000 after purchasing an additional 103,238 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of NOV by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,138,093 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $230,743,000 after purchasing an additional 3,470,860 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of NOV by 67.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,928,911 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $188,749,000 after buying an additional 3,989,095 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in NOV by 769.1% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,166,061 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $125,048,000 after buying an additional 5,456,581 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new stake in NOV in the 1st quarter worth $119,686,000. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Get NOV alerts:

NOV Trading Down 0.9 %

NOV opened at $16.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.38. NOV Inc. has a one year low of $15.47 and a one year high of $21.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.61.

NOV Announces Dividend

NOV ( NYSE:NOV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. NOV had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 11.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that NOV Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. NOV’s payout ratio is 12.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NOV. Barclays upped their price objective on NOV from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of NOV from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Bank of America reduced their target price on NOV from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NOV in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised NOV to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.42.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NOV

NOV Profile

(Free Report)

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Equipment, and Energy Products and Services. The company provides solids control and waste management equipment and services, managed pressure drilling, drilling fluids, premium drillpipe, wired pipe, drilling optimization services, tubular inspection and coating services, instrumentation, downhole tools, and drill bits.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NOV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.