Interval Partners LP Lowers Stock Position in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Interval Partners LP lessened its holdings in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Free Report) by 19.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 196,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,087 shares during the quarter. Interval Partners LP’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $6,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 95.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

Harley-Davidson Price Performance

HOG stock opened at $38.69 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.44. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.43 and a 1 year high of $44.16.

Harley-Davidson Dividend Announcement

Harley-Davidson ( NYSE:HOG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 11.92%. Harley-Davidson’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.1725 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.33%.

Harley-Davidson declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, July 25th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 19.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on HOG. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Harley-Davidson from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Harley-Davidson from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Harley-Davidson from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

View Our Latest Report on Harley-Davidson

About Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, adventure, and dual sport, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

Further Reading

