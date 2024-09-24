Interval Partners LP Makes New Investment in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Interval Partners LP bought a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 70,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,919,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the second quarter worth $31,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Up 2.7 %

OLLI opened at $101.68 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.45. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.05 and a 52 week high of $104.98. The stock has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 32.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.84.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet ( NASDAQ:OLLI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.78. The company had revenue of $578.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.60 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 9.19%. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP James J. Comitale sold 2,153 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.17, for a total transaction of $224,278.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,732 shares in the company, valued at $284,592.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, SVP Kevin Mclain sold 15,000 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.99, for a total value of $1,484,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,050,283.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP James J. Comitale sold 2,153 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.17, for a total transaction of $224,278.01. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,592.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OLLI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $101.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.33.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

