Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) Reaches New 52-Week High at $103.50

Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $103.50 and last traded at $103.50, with a volume of 936 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $103.26.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $98.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 1.02.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF in the second quarter worth $26,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Delta Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $219,000.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF Company Profile

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

