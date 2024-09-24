Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (NASDAQ:KBWR) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (NASDAQ:KBWR – Get Free Report) traded down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $56.83 and last traded at $56.96. 1,514 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 6,177 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.21.
The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.01 and its 200 day moving average is $51.48. The company has a market cap of $56.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.05.
About Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF
The Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (KBWR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the KBW Nasdaq Regional Banking index, a modified market-cap-weighted index focused exclusively on regional banking firms in the US. KBWR was launched on Nov 1, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.
