Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ) Sets New 52-Week High at $29.91

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $29.91 and last traded at $29.91, with a volume of 211 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.63.
Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Trading Up 0.9 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $689.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16 and a beta of 1.10.
Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd will be given a $0.046 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF
Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Company Profile
The Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (QQQJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Next Generation 100 index, a modified market-cap-weighted, narrow index of 100 non-financial stocks that are next-eligible for inclusion in the NASDAQ-100 Index. QQQJ was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is issued by Invesco.
