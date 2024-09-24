Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ) Sets New 52-Week High at $29.91

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $29.91 and last traded at $29.91, with a volume of 211 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.63.

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $689.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16 and a beta of 1.10.

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd will be given a $0.046 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,368,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,127,000 after purchasing an additional 21,719 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Denver PWM LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the second quarter worth $84,000. SteelPeak Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the second quarter worth $1,767,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 7.7% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,906 shares during the period.

The Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (QQQJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Next Generation 100 index, a modified market-cap-weighted, narrow index of 100 non-financial stocks that are next-eligible for inclusion in the NASDAQ-100 Index. QQQJ was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is issued by Invesco.

