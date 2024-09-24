Invesco Oil & Gas Services ETF (NYSEARCA:PXJ) Trading 1.1% Higher

Invesco Oil & Gas Services ETF (NYSEARCA:PXJ – Get Free Report) was up 1.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $30.15 and last traded at $29.96. Approximately 114,578 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 219% from the average daily volume of 35,916 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.63.

Invesco Oil & Gas Services ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.34 and a beta of 0.72.

Get Invesco Oil & Gas Services ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Oil & Gas Services ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Oil & Gas Services ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC grew its stake in Invesco Oil & Gas Services ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 41,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Invesco Oil & Gas Services ETF by 15.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 83,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after purchasing an additional 11,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Oil & Gas Services ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,013,000.

Invesco Oil & Gas Services ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Dynamic Oil & Gas Services ETF (PXJ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund tracks an index of US companies in the oil and gas services sector that are weighted in tiers. The index uses a multi-factor methodology to select holdings. PXJ was launched on Oct 26, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Oil & Gas Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Oil & Gas Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.