Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Free Report) fell 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $480.17 and last traded at $480.91. 7,100,754 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 40,035,816 shares. The stock had previously closed at $483.04.
Invesco QQQ Stock Up 0.5 %
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $467.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $458.89.
Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.677 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%.
Institutional Trading of Invesco QQQ
Invesco QQQ Company Profile
PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.
