Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Free Report) fell 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $480.17 and last traded at $480.91. 7,100,754 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 40,035,816 shares. The stock had previously closed at $483.04.

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 0.5 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $467.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $458.89.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.677 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%.

Institutional Trading of Invesco QQQ

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 29,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,101,000 after purchasing an additional 11,957 shares during the period. Concentrum Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 14,662 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,962 shares during the last quarter. Rollins Financial boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 187,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,822,000 after acquiring an additional 19,785 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,455,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

