Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQAL) Hits New 12-Month High at $48.62

Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQAL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $48.62 and last traded at $48.59, with a volume of 8442 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.28.

Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.52. The company has a market capitalization of $640.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.95.

Get Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SFE Investment Counsel raised its holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 34,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 47,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,112,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000.

About Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF

The Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (EQAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Equal Weight index. The fund tracks an index of the 1,000 largest US stocks. Each sector receives equal weight, and each stock within a sector receives equal weight. EQAL was launched on Dec 23, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.