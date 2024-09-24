Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPN) Sets New 1-Year High at $50.61

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $50.61 and last traded at $50.61, with a volume of 31603 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.36.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.82. The stock has a market cap of $767.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 1.24.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $185,000. Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 12.6% in the second quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 4,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (RSPN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of industrial US stocks drawn from the S&P 500. RSPN was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.