Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 715,276 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 128% from the previous session’s volume of 313,319 shares.The stock last traded at $27.64 and had previously closed at $27.70.

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -199.62 and a beta of 0.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sollinda Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $475,000. Kingfisher Capital LLC increased its stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 23,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the period. American National Bank & Trust Co. VA acquired a new position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $442,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 72,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after acquiring an additional 5,845 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,163,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,683,000 after acquiring an additional 166,712 shares during the period.

About Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

