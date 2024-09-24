Investcorp Credit Management BDC (ICMB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, September 25th.
Investcorp Credit Management BDC Trading Up 1.0 %
ICMB stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,383. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.00 and a beta of 1.67. Investcorp Credit Management BDC has a 1 year low of $2.98 and a 1 year high of $4.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.25.
About Investcorp Credit Management BDC
