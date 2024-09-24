Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:IVCB) Shares Sold by Glazer Capital LLC

Glazer Capital LLC lowered its position in Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:IVCB – Free Report) by 30.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 749,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 327,712 shares during the quarter. Glazer Capital LLC’s holdings in Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I were worth $8,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new stake in shares of Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I in the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Crystalline Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,693,000. Fifth Lane Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,270,000. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,620,000. 66.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I Stock Performance

Shares of IVCB opened at $11.48 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.35. Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I has a 12-month low of $10.83 and a 12-month high of $12.16.

Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I Profile

Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets in the business services, consumer and lifestyle, niche manufacturing, and technology sectors.

