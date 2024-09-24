Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for September 24th (AWRE, CIFR, HAL, MARA, MNSO, OKLO, SMAR)

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, September 24th:

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

had its price target trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $47.00 to $46.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Macquarie began coverage on shares of Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a $15.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $27.00.

Oklo (NYSE:OKLO) had its price target cut by Citigroup Inc. from $11.00 to $10.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They currently have a $56.50 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $60.00.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They currently have a $56.50 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $60.00.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They currently have a $57.00 price target on the stock.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at DA Davidson. They currently have a $56.50 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $55.00.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

