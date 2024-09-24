Investment Analysts’ Upgrades for September 23rd (ACIU, APD, BBY, BLD, CIGI, DQ, EBR, GFF, HBNC, KOPN)

Investment Analysts’ upgrades for Monday, September 23rd:
AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.
Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Griffon (NYSE:GFF) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
