Investment Analysts’ Upgrades for September 24th (AMRK, CDNA, DXCM, ENS, ERIC, HONE, HY, MCS, MRC, OEC)

Investment Analysts’ upgrades for Tuesday, September 24th:
A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Marcus (NYSE:MCS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
Orion (NYSE:OEC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.
QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
