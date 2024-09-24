Investment Analysts’ Upgrades for September 24th (AMRK, CDNA, DXCM, ENS, ERIC, HONE, HY, MCS, MRC, OEC)

Investment Analysts’ upgrades for Tuesday, September 24th:

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Get A-Mark Precious Metals Inc alerts:

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM)

was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Marcus (NYSE:MCS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Orion (NYSE:OEC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Receive News & Ratings for A-Mark Precious Metals Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A-Mark Precious Metals Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.