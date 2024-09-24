Investors Purchase Large Volume of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Call Options (NYSE:ZIM)

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Traders purchased 45,217 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 40% compared to the average volume of 32,362 call options.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Stock Up 4.9 %

Shares of NYSE ZIM traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.43. 9,905,126 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,064,349. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.12, a PEG ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.79. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a twelve month low of $6.39 and a twelve month high of $23.88.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $1.01. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a positive return on equity of 2.89% and a negative net margin of 32.81%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.37) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services will post 10.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th were given a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. This is a positive change from ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -4.35%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Olympiad Research LP raised its position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Olympiad Research LP now owns 49,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 2,341.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 2.4% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 104,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 9.6% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 37,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 3,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 39.3% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 3,311 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ZIM. Barclays raised their price target on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Bank of America increased their target price on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $12.20 to $13.70 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $10.50 target price on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their target price for the company from $11.60 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $14.84.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

