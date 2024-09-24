iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Hits New 12-Month High at $48.74

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $48.74 and last traded at $48.73, with a volume of 111093 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.70.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 0.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.58.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1598 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spinnaker Trust lifted its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 1,246,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,046,000 after purchasing an additional 9,105 shares during the last quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 844,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,983,000 after buying an additional 77,986 shares in the last quarter. MBL Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 678,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,118,000 after buying an additional 16,989 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 590,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,963,000 after acquiring an additional 152,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 29.0% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 523,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,839,000 after acquiring an additional 117,604 shares during the last quarter.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

