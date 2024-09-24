iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Hits New 12-Month High at $48.74

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $48.74 and last traded at $48.73, with a volume of 111093 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.70.
iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Price Performance
The company has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 0.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.58.
iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1598 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Company Profile
The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.
