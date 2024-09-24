iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Hits New 12-Month High at $48.74

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTBGet Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $48.74 and last traded at $48.73, with a volume of 111093 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.70.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 0.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.58.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1598 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spinnaker Trust lifted its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 1,246,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,046,000 after purchasing an additional 9,105 shares during the last quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 844,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,983,000 after buying an additional 77,986 shares in the last quarter. MBL Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 678,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,118,000 after buying an additional 16,989 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 590,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,963,000 after acquiring an additional 152,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 29.0% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 523,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,839,000 after acquiring an additional 117,604 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

