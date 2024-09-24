iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOK) Reaches New 12-Month High at $38.61

Shares of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOK – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $38.61 and last traded at $38.61, with a volume of 12878 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $38.55.

iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $631.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF by 189.1% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 18,199 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF by 262.3% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 129,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,690,000 after purchasing an additional 93,930 shares during the period. JDM Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF by 20.7% in the first quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 9,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. United Community Bank acquired a new stake in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $1,095,000.

iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF Company Profile

iShares Conservative Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Conservative Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Conservative Index (the Conservative Allocation Index). The Conservative Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a conservative risk profile.

